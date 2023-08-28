PEPT To Deliver Judgment On September 16 – Charly Boy

Renowned Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, has revealed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is scheduled to deliver its judgment on September 16, regarding the legal challenges contesting President Bola Tinubu’s election victory.

While the exact date has not been officially confirmed by authoritative sources, the Tribunal operates within the constitutional timeframe, with a deadline of September 16, 2023, which marks the culmination of 180 days since the petitions were originally filed. This provides a framework for delivering judgments on the petitions.

The petitions, filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, have requested the Tribunal to invalidate President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, citing a range of allegations.

In an online post through his official handle, Charly Boy encouraged supporters of Peter Obi, who are affectionately known as “Obidients,” to prepare themselves for the impending judgment day. As anticipation builds, Nigerians are watching closely for the Tribunal’s verdict that will determine the outcome of the contested election.

The post reads, “OBIDIENTS ARE U Ready? Tribunal (PEPT) has announced that the judgment date for the cases involving Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC, as well as the PDP’s case of Atiku against APC, INEC, and Tinubu, is scheduled for September 16, 2023.”