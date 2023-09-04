Headline

PEPT To Deliver Judgment On Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s university Case September 6

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
25
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi

The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had both filed petitions before the PEPT against the February 25 presidential election win by President Bola Tinubu who ran on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

More to follow…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
25

Related Articles

Department of State Services

DSS Warns Of Plot To Stage Violent Protest

4 mins ago
D.K Olukoya

Devil Has Captured Those Engaged In Liposuction – Olukoya

2 hours ago
Dele Alake

Alake Unveils Seven-point Agenda For Solid Minerals Sector

2 hours ago
Tinubu

FG, States, FIRS, Others Will Share N3.8tn Stamp Duty Fund

2 hours ago