PEPT To Deliver Judgment On Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s university Case September 6

The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had both filed petitions before the PEPT against the February 25 presidential election win by President Bola Tinubu who ran on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

More to follow…