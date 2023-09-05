PEPT Judgment: Police Deploy Operatives, Warn Against Unguarded Statements

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed operatives across the country in its bid to fortify security architecture and forestall any breakdown of law and order as a result of the forthcoming Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment.

This was as the force reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made available to Concise News on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

“Furthermore, the NPF strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy. It is imperative for all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to its duty of protecting and serving the Nigerian people and is committed to carrying out these roles with professionalism, impartiality, and utmost dedication. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all during this period.”