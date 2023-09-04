PEPT Judgment: May Tinubu Defeat Challengers – Onanuga

Ahead of the judgment to be delivered on September 6 by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Director of Media and Publicity for the dissolved All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has prayed for President Bola Tinubu to emerge victorious against his challengers.

Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election is being challenged by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi. Both men contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, respectively.

Not pleased with the outcome of the election that saw Tinubu declared winner, Atiku and Obi, who ended the election in second and third place, respectively, approached the PEPT to seek redress.

On Monday, the court of appeal announced September 6 as the day judgment will be delivered concerning their prayers. The judgment will be televised live for Nigerians who have been eagerly waiting to the see the outcome of the months-long court proceedings.

Reacting to the court of appeal’s statement, Onanuga shared on his official X handle, “Day of Judgment finally here for the Tinubu election challengers. May President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win.”