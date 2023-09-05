PEPT Judgment: Judges, Politicians Fleeing Nigeria – Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Pat Utomi, has said judges and politicians are fleeing the country ahead of the judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, on Wednesday.

The PEPT will deliver a verdict on the cases brought by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu and his victory at the 2023 presidential election held on February 25.

Both men ended the election in second and third place, respectively, losing to Tinubu who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a terse statement on X, Utomi stated that the judges and politicians fleeing are afraid of being around when the verdict is delivered.

He added that such won’t have been the case if honest principles were in place.

Utomi shared, “Nothing beats being principles centered. People so afraid, judges and politicians escaping from Nigeria to avoid being around on Judgement day. If we only followed honest principles nothing would be disputed and this crisis of legitimacy would not cast this pall on the future.

“The problem with taking flight from the day of judgement is that there are no airlines operating away from the judgement of history and the judgment of God. Those have wasted the potential of so many young and so many vulnerabilities because of greed will meet judgment.

“Truth is an open wound. How shall we apply this plaster without gangrene wasting a future of promise. The answer is not blowing in the wind but are wind gusts against the Souls of those who let their conscience get seated. Tomorrow is pregnant with a new Nigeria no mater what.”

Concise News reported that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday jetted out to India to attend the G-20 Summit to honour the invitation extended to Nigeria. The President left with five ministers in his entourage.

Shortly before he left the country, his Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the outcome of the PEPT judgment doesn’t bother the president because he believes in his victory at the polls.