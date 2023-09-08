PEPT Judgment: I Admire Those Who Refuse to Move on – Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed her admiration for those who have refused to move on since the judgment delivered by the presidential election petition tribunal, PEPT.

The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, affirming the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the petitioners against Tinubu’s victory, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, have both vowed to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the PEPT judgment.

Reacting, Ezekwesili wrote on X, “The #PEPTJudgement is rightly being contested by the petitioners who have headed to the final arbiter, the Supreme Court.

“As arduous as the Constitutional Process is in our Democracy, my admiration is for all Citizens who have refused to ‘simply move on’.

“Democracy belongs to Citizens, not politicians and regulators, no matter how entrenched they may be.

“So #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is still a thing, until the entire Constitutional Process is exhausted.

“Liberating society and people from an entrenched and perverse political culture is never a dash.

Stand on.”