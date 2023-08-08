PEPT: Fashola Writes IGP, DSS, NCC Over Fake News

Former minister and governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Communications Commission over a false publication targeting his character.

The report was published across social media by one Jackson Ude, Yoruba Sheikh and Reportera.

In the report, Fashola’s residence in Abuja was said to be barricaded by soldiers because he was allegedly writing the judgment to be delivered by the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the 2023 presidential election.

However, the same Fashola was spotted in Lagos at a social function as confirmed by sources who shared photos of the former governor at the event.

In a statement on Monday signed by his aide, Hakeem Bello, Fashola categorically dismissed the allegations against him as being entirely without merit and damaging to his reputation.

“Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news,” the statement reads.

“In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

“The former minister believes that these allegations may be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary by those who seek to manipulate the institution for their own gain.

“He emphasises the importance of unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensuring that they face the appropriate legal consequences.”

The former minister has now written to relevant authorities for action to be taken against the peddlers of the fake news targeting his personality.

A copy of the petition as obtained by Concise News can be seen below.