PEPT: Atiku Wants To Shed Light On Tinubu’s Darkness – Aide

‘Demola Olanrewaju, a Special Assistant, Digital Media, to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence in his principal’s case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Atiku is challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential poll.

A judgment will be delivered by the PEPT on Wednesday to determine if Atiku’s prayers will be answered or thrown out of court.

Ahead of the verdict, Olanrewaju expressed confidence in Atiku’s effort to bring to light the darkness around Tinubu’s past and the fraudulence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He shared on X, “We in Atiku Abubakar’s camp have every confidence in the diligent prosecution of our matter by Chris Uche (SAN) and the continued effort by AA to bring to light the darkness around Tinubu’s past and the fraudulence of INEC.

“We look forward to the reasoning of the PEPC.”