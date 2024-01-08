Peoples Told Tinubu I’ll Betray Him – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has advised those afraid of betrayal not to join politics.

This was as he revealed that some people told President Bola Tinubu that he would betray him in future.

Wike spoke at a banquet held to honour him, which was graced by members of the PDP G5.

His words came amid a rift between him and his successor in Rivers, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike said, “You can marry today, she leaves tomorrow morning, will you die? You have to be alive to marry another one, is it not true?

“You buy global7000 and it crashes, will you die? You buy a new car and armed robbers take it on the road, will you die? You must have shock absorber. That is the only way you can survive.

“If you want to survive in life, you must have a shock absorber.

“President Tinubu told me when we were meeting that somebody told him not to trust me, he said NO. Politics and betrayal are the same mother and father.

“If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics. So, don’t be bothered that somebody betrayed you because politics and betrayal go together.

“Prepare yourself that it will happen.

“So when I see most of you, you come toe crying and say I can’t believe this will happen, once you go, I will find one good whiskey and drink and say see this one, he is not prepared.

“I am fully prepared. That’s what President Tinubu taught me, if you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics.

“These young men, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly didn’t tell me before they defected to the APC. They said if they had told me, I will have said no so they had to do the needful.”