Pedestrians’ Obstruction: 27 Sentenced to Five Months Imprisonment in Lagos

In line with recent consolidated efforts geared towards the removal of criminal elements causing obstruction to Lagos residents in transit, usually forcing them to cross highways in the stead of pedestrian bridges for safety, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI apprehended and secured the prosecution of 27 miscreants for offences bordering on breach of peace and unlawful conversion of government property on Friday, 23rd of February, 2024.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd) made this disclosure at the Agency’s Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi. He said, ‘‘the recent prosecution of these criminally-minded individuals is a testament to the resolve of KAI to ensure that there is total compliance to entrenching pedestrians’ safety across major highways in Lagos and we are determined to chase after them until the last person’’.

The enforcement exercise which was carried out on the 23rd of February, 2024 in syndicated raids on the Oshodi, Ladipo, PWD, Bolade, National pedestrian bridges resulted in the arrests.

Cole revealed the names of the convicts as Tobiloba Adeyemi, M, 27, Imoh Nelson, M, 24, Biodun Mojeed, M, 25, Abdul Rahamon Habibi, M, 26, Tejumola Ojo, M , 27, Rasheed Yekeen, M, 27, Oluranti Alaba, M, 32, Alabi Ayobami, M, 36, Richard Osamimo, M, 29, Iwu Chukwuma, M, 31, Justice Okaro, M, 25, Abubakar Ibrahim, M, 26, Ade Daniel, M, 25, Bidemi Gbotolohun, M, 25, Oluwaseun Samuel, M, 23, Nkpoma Kelechi, M, 27, Onesemo Makelu, M, 25, Eze Emeka, M, 30, Wale Albert, M, 39, Ibrahim Oyiza, M, 60, Imole Adedokun, M, 31, Ali Adam, M, 19, Uzepa Sani, M, Abdulhakeem Abdulrasheed, M, 24, Shefiu Nasiru, M, 25, Usman Adamu, M, 32, Okonkwo Ikechukwu, M, 22.

