Peak Milk Apologises To CAN Over Offensive Easter Message

FrieslandCampina WAMPCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, have apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over its Easter message to Nigerians.

The company had shared a photo of a tin of Peak Milk with a claim that it was bruised and pierced for our sake.

The message was found to be offensive by CAN which vowed to boycott Peak Milk.

Reacting, the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, tendered a letter of apology to the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

In the letter dated Monday, April 20, 2023, and titled, “Apology for the Good Friday social media post by the Peak Brand”, the company said it did not intend “to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, Famurewa said.