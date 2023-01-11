Peace Anyiam-Osigwe A ‘Positive Force’ In Creative Industry – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has mourned the death of the Africa Movie Academy Awards’ Founder, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, saying she was a strong and positive force in the nation’s Creative Industry.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the passing of the creative amazon, whose contribution to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular is the stuff of legends.

He condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased, praying that God will give them strength and comfort and also grant repose to the soul of the departed.

Mohammed said the best tribute that can be paid to the deceased is to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, the Africa Movie Academy Awards.