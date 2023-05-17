PDP Will Take Power From Tinubu Six Months After Inauguration – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, revealed that the PDP intends to take control of the government six months after the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The PDP and Atiku have contested the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the matter is currently being examined by the Presidential Election Petition Court. The pre-hearing of the petition by the PDP and its presidential candidate is scheduled to continue on Thursday, May 18.

During an interview with ARISE TV, Bwala was asked to address the accusation made by the APC regarding the PDP’s alleged history of electoral malpractice in the country.

While Bwala acknowledged that he couldn’t completely dismiss those accusations, he emphasized that the PDP had made efforts to rectify its past mistakes. The party has publicly apologized to Nigerians and has made a commitment to perform better if given another opportunity to govern.

He said, “PDP has over the years admitted that they made so many mistakes. I remember Secondus one time when he became the chairman of the party taking a campaign across the country to tell Nigerians that PDP is sorry. Has APC ever said “We are sorry”?

“This is a party that wants to make lies a statecraft. They announced that the president-elect was traveling on an official visit where he’ll meet with investors, where he’ll do this and that. How many days has he been away? We haven’t seen a picture of him alighting from a plane or investors receiving him.”

About his optimism over the PDP’s chances of victory in court, he said that after Tinubu is inaugurated on May 29, he will be in office for only six or seven months before he would get sacked and the PDP would take over power.

“When he (Tinubu) becomes president on May 29, he’ll have about six or seven months before he’ll be sacked and then we’ll come and take over the power,” he said.