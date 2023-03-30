PDP Will Be Stronger After Ayu – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared his believe in a strong leadership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which cannot be actualised with Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman still on the saddle.

The governor maintained that under Dr. Ayu, PDP became weak, lacking that kind of leadership that should make it a strong political force to reckon with because embattled national chairman was busy with personal gains he could grab.

Governor Wike made the accusation when he spoke at the Rumuigbo Civic Centre, venue of the inauguration of Rumuigbo Internal Roads in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said he cannot support Dr Ayu, who instead of providing strong national leadership to the PDP, was busy building private university in Benue State from the money realised from the party’s congresses

“I believe that we should have a strong leadership. I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money.

“I can’t support people where we did congresses and raised about N12.5B and within two months, that money was gone. And somebody has stayed in office for one year, he is building university, I won’t support such.”

Governor Wike explained that it is because of such unproductive leadership style to the party that he is supporting the removal of Dr. Ayu from office.

“That is why I am in support that that bloody criminal must leave office if we want PDP to be strengthened. I owe no apology to anybody. I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight.”

Commenting on the internal roads project, governor Wike said in December 2022 when it was flagged-off, he promised that it will be completed and inaugurated by him, which has been fulfilled.

Governor Wike told them that he feels satisfied to have performed well in office and declared in good authority that he served Rivers people credibly without also disappointing or embarrassing his kinsmen.

He assured of inaugurating more projects until the midnight of 28th May 2023 without any project already ongoing abandoned.

Governor Wike informed that he is not afraid of any visit from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) when he leaves office, because there is nothing to hide and the numerous projects are evidences of how resources of the State have been used.

Inaugurating the project, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State commended governor Wike for achieving more projects for Rivers people. He attributed this not entirely to too much money at the disposal of governor Wike, but his commitment to providing better living condition for Rivers people.

Governor Mohammed also acknowledged the political sagacity of governor Wike demonstrated in ensuring PDP in the State won the governorship, all State Assembly and three senatorial seats, and delivering votes that contributed to his preferred southern president.

Providing description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works Dr George -Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the roads are scattered in 17 streets of different sizes.

According to him, they measures 8.5 kilometres in length, and were delivered within 5 months without disruption from the host community.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, George Ariolu noted the internal roads being inaugurated in Rumuigbo as evidence of the urban renewal programme of the Wike’s administration.

He thanked governor Wike for being a rare politicians who has sustained delivery of projects that have impacted the life of Rivers people positively.

GOVERNOR ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO FLAGS-OFF DISTRIBUTION OF EMPOWERMENT TOOLS AND STARTUP PACKS TO INSTITUTIONS, YOUTHS AND WOMEN

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has flagged-off the distribution of empowerment tools and startup packs to institutions, youths and women in Niger state

The event took place at the Government House Minna.

Governor Sani Bello who observed the need to empower youths and women in the society, described women as good managers.

He said when a woman is empowered, it produced a multiplier effect on the family and the society.

“We must do whatever we can to reduce the hardship of women.Women are good managers. If you invest in one woman, you are investing in over a 100. No matter how little you support, they make very good use of it” he said.

The Governor also acknowledged the large number of unemployed youths compared to the availability of jobs, adding that the way forward is to provide entrepreneurship skills to make them self reliant.

According to him, “we have to think out of the box to support people to become entrepreneurs, that is the only way to reduce unemployment”.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to become employers of labour.

He promised to provide more equipment to scale-up the number of beneficiaries before his tenure expires.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yusuf Suleiman explained that the beneficiaries have gone through trainings on various skills and trades that would make them successful entrepreneurs.

While appreciating the support of the Governor, the Commissioner assured that the Ministry will ensure effective use of the items through continous monitoring of the beneficiaries.

He said the Ministry will not relent in efforts towards creating decent jobs for youth and women in the state.

The Chairman, Youth Council of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter, Abdullahi Sheriff applauded Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his giant strides aimed at empowering the teaming youths in the state.

He said when such programmes of are sustained, they would help in curbing insecurity and reduce poverty.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello thereafter made symbolic presentations of the items to some beneficiaries.

1,770 items were distributed. They include; sewing machines, knitting machines, sets of tool boxes, pumping machines, filing machines and small electrical generators sets.

The beneficiaries cut across technical and vocational colleges, school for special education, Nigerian Correctional Centres, Training Institutions, Associations, fashion centres and their graduated trainees among others.