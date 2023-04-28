PDP Wants Travel Ban On Buhari After May 29

After President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the international community to impose a travel ban on him.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s spokesperson, claimed that Buhari weakened democracy by failing to hold free and legitimate elections for Nigerians during a press conference on Friday in Abuja.

Additionally, the opposition party requested that travel restrictions be placed on Bubari’s immediate family by the international community.

The presidential election, according to Ologunagba, was the “worst in Nigeria’s history” and was marred by a “brazen violation” of the electoral act 2022.

Gentlemen of the press, we have called you up again today to address the unfortunate, reckless, unpresidential conduct and subjudice comment credited to the President, General Muhammadu Buhari which is already causing apprehension and capable of destroying our corporate existence as a Nation.

As you are aware, the February 25, 2023 Presidential election has been adjudged across the Nation and Globally as the worst in the history of our country.

The Presidential election was marred by brazen violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC Regulations and Guidelines; manipulation of processes, alteration of genuine results from Polling Units, announcement of fabricated figures and climaxed by the vexatious declaration of the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Winner.

The general despondency, resentment and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous testaments that he does not have the mandate of majority of Nigerians derivable ONLY from a credible electoral process.

As you are also aware, the PDP is already at the Tribunal with the prospects of reclaiming the mandate freely given to our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential election.

Nigerians and the International Community are therefore appalled, horrified and scandalized by the careless, unguarded and subjudice comment by President Buhari in which he attempted to justify the rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by the APC under his watch.

This statement reveals the utter disregard that General Buhari has for our Constitutional democracy, judiciary and the Will of the Nigerian people as expressed at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

It is, to say the least, reprehensible for Mr. President to posture and gloat over the trampling of the Will of Nigerian, blame the opposition for being overconfident and, according to him, for not being “tactical”, perhaps enough to outwit the violence, brutality, threats, suppression of voters, rigging and election manipulations by the APC and the government which he heads.

It is unpardonable that President Buhari, who swore to uphold the laws of our country and made several commitments to the world to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent election, is rather in approval of election rigging through manifest compromise of INEC system and wide-spread alteration, falsification and switching of election results in favour of his rejected party, the APC.

President Buhari is practically gloating over the undermining of democracy by INEC which refused to transmit directly results from the Polling Units to its Server/Website and announce same, in total violation of the express provisions of Section 64 Sub-section 4 (a) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

More distressing is that after superintending over the rigging of the election, President Buhari, by his subjudice comments apparently seeks to bully, blackmail and influence the judiciary and the outcome of the petition pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, so as to allow his Party, the APC and its candidate to “grab, snatch and run” with the people’s mandate.

The PDP in clear terms tells President Buhari and his APC that our Party and candidate, Atiku Abubakar clearly won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election as shown by the authentic results from majority of Polling Units across the country.

The PDP did not lose the Presidential election as claimed by President Buhari and we are not willing to surrender the mandate freely given to our Party by the people irrespective of the threats, bullying and manipulation by the APC-led administration.

Nigerians believed and expected President Buhari to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible election based on his numerous undertakings and promises but he is leaving an ignoble, dishonorable and disgraceful legacy of enabling and superintending over the worst election conducted in the history of democracy in Nigeria. President Buhari, history will never be kind to you!

It is instructive to state that part of the electoral process is the adjudication by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which is considering petitions arising from the election. President Buhari, by his subjudice statement is clearly interfering in electoral process ostensibly to influence the outcome and undermine the constitutionally laid down procedures for change of government.

Having clearly undermined democracy in Nigeria, the PDP calls on the International Community to accordingly impose sanctions including Visa ban and travel restrictions on President Buhari and his family immediately he vacates office on May 29, 2023.

This demand for sanction is in line with President Buhari’s request on February 17, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium, wherein he called on the European Union (EU) to impose “weighty sanctions” on those engaged in “unconstitutional change of governments” as well as those influencing the “process and outcomes of elections”.

In President Buhari’s words;

“We also call for stronger support from the European Union in the condemnation and imposition of weighty sanctions on countries that engage in unconstitutional change of governments as well as manipulation of constitutions…

“It is therefore imperative for our partnership to also focus on strengthening election processes in Africa and prevent interference to influence the process and outcomes of elections…”

The PDP also demands an open investigation into the roles played by President Buhari in the undermining of democracy in Nigeria in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections.

President Buhari needs to advised to be circumspect and allow the judicial process to proceed without further undue interference and bullying by him.

The PDP appreciates Nigerians for standing firm in defending our democracy at this critical time. As a Party, we will never relent in our determination to retrieve our Presidential mandate through the Tribunal no matter the machination of the APC.

Thank you for listening and God bless Nigeria.