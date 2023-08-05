PDP Vows To Help Atiku Recover Stolen Mandate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ Forum and the party’s leadership today 5th August 2023 held a crucial meeting concerning the state of the nation and the future of the party.

At the end of the crucial meeting which was held in Abuja, an eight-point communique was presented to members of the press by Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the occasion who was also the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum

In the communique, the governors and the organs of the party pledged their solid support to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate in their fight to reclaim their electoral mandate, pledging to use lawful means available to actualize this task.

Also, it emphasized the need for party discipline, reiterating zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage.

The party leadership emphasized their commitment to repositioning and stabilizing the party, stating that the healing and reconciliation process is already yielding results.

Again, it was stated that unity and loyalty which are part of the core values of the party will be rewarded.

Furthermore, the governors pledged to work in partnership with the party at the state and national levels to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

The governors again congratulated the party leadership for impaneling the campaign council for the off-season elections in the states of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi and Edo and urged the party leadership to work to ensure victory at the polls.

In addition, the PDP leadership counseled the Federal government to show leadership by curtailing the cost of governance, stating that the appointment of 48 ministers and many special and senior special assistants would be unhealthy for our already battered economy.

They also advised the Federal Government not go into war with Niger on account of the recent coup d’etat in the country but to employ dialogue and relevant diplomatic tools to resolve the matter.

Present at the meeting include Atiku, his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, nine serving PDP governors as well as some of the eminent leaders of the party.

Other party functionaries present are members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant party’s stakeholders.