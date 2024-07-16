PDP v PDP: Rivers EXCO disagrees with National leadership

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has disagreed with its national leadership for dissociating the Party from the appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division against the ruling of the High Court of Rivers State in Suit No: PHC/2177/CS/2024.

The national headquarters of PDP had in a press statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba – the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dissociated the Party from the appeal filed at the Court of Appeal case.

However, in a swift reaction the Rivers State PDP Chapter, the legal Adviser, Kingsley Chuku, a press statement argued that the “Federal High Court, Abuja Division in the case of Ambassador Akawo Vs Peoples Democratic Party & 2 Others in- SUIT NO: FHC/AB-J/CS/112/2023 delivered on the 20th day of September, 2023 had interpreted Article 46(1) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party and declared that the State Legal Adviser of the party is vested with the requisite powers and authority to appoint legal representation for the party in relation to the activities of the party at the State level”.

Also, the State PDP Legal Adviser, Chuku pointed out that is that the Peoples Democratic Party did not appeal against the said judgment till date.

Chuku clarified that he issued the letter of instruction to the Counsel who filed processes in the case in question, i.e., Suit No: PHC/2177/CS/2024 and authorized him to file the Notice of Appeal, relying on the judgment of the Federal High Court in the case of Ambassador Desmond Akawo Vs Peoples Democratic Party & 2 ORS (SUPRA).

“I reiterate that the Rivers State Chapter of the party authorized the filing of the appeal.

Thank you”, Chuku said.

Recall that PDP, has distanced itself from an appeal filed at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said that party’s attention was drawn to a SUIT No: PHC/2177/CS/2024 wherein the PDP was reportedly listed as appellant.

He said that the purported appeal was never authorised or instituted by the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, has ascertained that the party did not file the said appeal neither did it authorize any external solicitor to file same on its behalf.

“As such, the PDP cannot be listed as appellant in the appeal.

