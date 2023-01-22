PDP Urges NDLEA, EFCC To Prosecute Tinubu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have been requested by the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization to detain and prosecute Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

The PDP campaign made the announcement during a Sunday press conference in Abuja.

A campaign spokesman, Mr. Daniel Bwala, stated that the NDLEA must intervene by calling Tinubu for interrogation about the transaction that resulted in him forfeiting $460,000 to US authorities.