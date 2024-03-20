PDP Urges FG to Immortalize Late Olubadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to immortalize the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, for his outstanding contributions to national unity, security, political and economic development of the country .

This was as the party commiserated with Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the Royal Family, the Olubadan in Council, the Ibadanland and the entire people of Oyo State for the passing of the Olubadan, describing it as a huge national loss.

The PDP made the appeal in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement partly read, “The late Olubadan live a fulfilled life as a legend; a magnificent and compassionate king who with penetrating wisdom and transcendental glory bestrode life like a colossus, defied impermanence, gained immortality even in the mortal realm and etched his indelible footprints on the sand of time.

“He was an incorruptible personality, an inexhaustible reservoir of our cultural heritage, interminable source of wisdom and vision; and who with great virtuousness led his people and made innumerable contributions towards the peace, unity and stability of our dear nation; legacies that will remain evergreen in the annals of Nigeria.

“The PDP stands with Governor Makinde, the Royal Family, the Olubadan in Council and the people of Ibadan and prays that we all receive comfort and fortitude at this critical moment.”