PDP Urges Buhari To Sack Keyamo

The Peoples Democratic Party has advised that Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, be fired for allegedly abusing his position.

At the party’s news conference in Abuja, the PDP made this statement via the spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala.

The PDP said Keyamo “is using the official privilege and powers of that office to intimidate the agencies of the government including going to court and filing a case against the agents of the same branch of government to which he belongs.”

The PDP was responding to Keyamo’s demand that Atiku Abubakar be investigated for suspected incidents of corruption.

Saying the Minister of State for Labour Employment was using his office to intimidate the agencies of the Federal Government, Bwala said, “We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister for abusing the privilege that he has.”