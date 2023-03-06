PDP Trying To Distabilise Nigeria With Protest – Fani-Kayode

A spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the Peoples Democratic Party is trying to distabilise Nigeria with the protest it plans for today in Abuja.

PDP leaders lead by its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, will be staging a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, over the presidential election results.

The protest will also see the presence of PDP governors, members of BoT, NEC, and NWC.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The PDP’s protest march scheduled for tomorrow in Abuja is a dangerous precursor to something more sinister. They wish to incite the people & destabilize the nation. The security agencies should take note & stop this nonsense before things get out of hand & people are killed.

“How can you be in court and be protesting in the streets at the same time? @officialABAT has extended his hand in good faith for peace. He has invited them to the table of fellowship and leadership but in their destructive wrath and blind rage they have rejected it.

“We lose no sleep over their childish tantrums and empty threats. Whatever they are planning we are ready for them. Make no mistake about it: whatever it takes and whether it be in the street, the courts or elsewhere, we WILL defend our mandate.”