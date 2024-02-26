PDP to Present Certificate of Return to Ighodalo on Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to present the certificate of return to Asue Ighodalo following the successful completion of Edo State Governorship Primary Election and the ratification of the Exercise by the Appeal Panel, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Ighodalo will get the certificate as the elected Candidate of the party for the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in Edo State.

The Certificate Presentation Ceremony is scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. Time: 12 Noon.

The national leadership of the PDP commended all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party in Edo State for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Governorship Primary Election in the State.

The NWC charged all members to be guided by the above stated date and time and continue to work together to ensure victory for the party and candidate in the forthcoming election.