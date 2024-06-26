PDP to Inaugurate Edo, Ondo Governorship Campaign Councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the inauguration of the Edo and Ondo State Governorship Election National Campaign Councils. This decision was made by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as part of its strategy to secure victory in the upcoming governorship elections in both states.

The inauguration is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. The event will commence promptly at 2 pm.

In a statement, the PDP emphasized the importance of this gathering, urging all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the campaign councils for Edo and Ondo states to attend. The party aims to mobilize its resources and personnel effectively to ensure a strong performance in the forthcoming elections.

The PDP’s focus on these gubernatorial elections underscores its commitment to regaining political ground and enhancing its influence in the region. The campaign councils are expected to play a crucial role in coordinating election strategies, voter outreach, and other activities aimed at securing electoral success in both states.