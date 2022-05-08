PDP To Hold North West Zonal Congress May 9

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the conduct of the Party’s North West Zonal Congress to elect Zonal Executive Officers and National Ex-Officio Members of the Party in the North West Zone.

The exercise is scheduled to hold on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Zonal Headquarters of the Party in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

It read in part, “The NWC requests all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in the North-West to be guided accordingly for a smooth and hitch-free exercise which will be conducted in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of our great Party, and in adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Protocol on Covid-19.”