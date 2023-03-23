PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, after a very extensive review of the affairs of the party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), announced the suspension of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Sneate president, Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

The PDP also referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

The PDP then urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members across the country to remain united and focused.