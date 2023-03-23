Politics

PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
6
Fayose
Fayose

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, after a very extensive review of the affairs of the party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), announced the suspension of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Sneate president, Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

The PDP also referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.

The PDP then urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members across the country to remain united and focused.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Fayose

Fayose Faults Suspension By PDP

1 hour ago
PDP

PDP Sets Up Katsina State Caretaker Committee

6 hours ago

Labour Party’s Mandate Stolen – Kenneth Okonkwo

16 hours ago
Debo Ologunagba PDP

PDP Dissolves Katsina State Executive Committee

1 day ago