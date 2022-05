In preparation for the 2022 Special National Convention of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all members of the Main Committee are invited to a meeting slated for Today, Thursday May 26, 2022 at the Conference Hall of Legacy House, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja by 4:00Pm

Members are advised to note that Covid-19 protocol on public gatherings will be strictly observed.