PDP South West Region Endorses Kamorudeen Ajisafe as Chairman

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State announced the endorsement of Mr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe of Osun State as the South West PDP Chairman during a stakeholders meeting held after the commissioning of the 8.2KM Agodi Gate – Alakia Adegbayi Road in Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, Governor Adeleke emphasized the importance of unity among PDP leaders and followers across the southwestern states. He expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for hosting the gathering and acknowledged the presence and support of key party figures including Baba Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Mr. Olusegun Mimiko, and Mama Abiodun Olujimi.

The unanimous endorsement of Mr. Ajisafe underscores the party’s commitment to fostering cohesion and solidarity within its ranks across the region. Governor Adeleke praised Ajisafe, known as KÒSÍ OLÓWÓ È, and extended best wishes for his tenure as the South West PDP Chairman.

The meeting marks a significant step towards consolidating efforts to unite PDP members and leaders in the southwestern region, a crucial area for the party’s political influence and aspirations. With the appointment of Mr. Ajisafe, the PDP aims to strengthen its position and effectiveness in the region’s political landscape.

The event highlighted the collective resolve of PDP leaders to work together towards common goals and objectives, setting a tone of collaboration and inclusivity for the party’s activities in the southwestern states.

As the PDP looks ahead, the endorsement of Mr. Ajisafe represents a strategic move to enhance organizational coherence and effectiveness, positioning the party for increased impact and relevance in the political dynamics of the South West.