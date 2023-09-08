PDP Should Suspend Atiku, Lamido, Tambuwal – Wike

The former Governor of Rivers State and the current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as prominent figures Sule Lamido and Aminu Tambuwal.

Wike, a prominent chieftain of the PDP, made this bold request during an interview on Channels Television.

He urged the NWC to take action against these key party members, citing the need for internal discipline within the PDP.

He said, “I’m calling on the National Working Committee of the party to, as a matter of urgency, suspend the presidential candidate of the party, suspend Aminu Tambuwal, suspend Sule Lamido …”

About his likely suspension, he said “They know I didn’t do anything wrong. They should be congratulating us for fighting for equity, fairness and justice… ”

When asked if he was not fighting against the will of the party, Wike added that the party was fighting against Nigerians.

“Is the party not against Nigerians? Who is superior? Is the party superior to Nigerians?

“There is a Constitution. But because you think you have the power, you don’t want to follow the Constitution.

“They think they can do anything without anybody which they know is not possible. You can’t succeed,” he further stated.