PDP Sets Up, Set To Inaugurate Zoning Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th Meeting announces the appointment of the following party members for the Zoning Committee.

The members of the Committee are as follows:

State Nominees

1 (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa

2 (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna

3 (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien

4 (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu

5 (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi

6 (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme

7 (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom

8 (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash

9 (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke

10 (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

11 (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu

12 (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi

13 (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose

14 (Enugu) H. E. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

15 (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman

16 (Gombe) H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo

17 (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu

18 (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido

19 (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi

20. (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali

21 (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema

22 (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San

23. (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idris

24 (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje

25 (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, CON

26. (Nasarawa) H. E. Mike Abdul

27 (Niger) Prof. Jerry Gana

28 (Ogun) Hon. Daisi Akintan

29. (Ondo) Dr. Omotayo Dairo

30 (Osun) Prof. Adewale Oladipo

31 (Oyo) Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola

32 (Plateau) H. E. Jonah David Jang

33 (Rivers) Rt. Hon. Austin Opara

34 (Sokoto) H. E. Attahiru Bafarawa

35 (Taraba) H. E. Darius Ishaku

36 (Yobe) Alh. Adamu Maina Waziri

37 (Zamfara) H. E. Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau

The Committee will be inaugurated as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time : 11:00AM

Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja