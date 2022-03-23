PDP Sets Up, Set To Inaugurate Zoning Committee
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th Meeting announces the appointment of the following party members for the Zoning Committee.
The members of the Committee are as follows:
State Nominees
1 (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa
2 (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna
3 (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien
4 (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu
5 (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi
6 (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme
7 (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom
8 (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash
9 (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke
10 (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu
11 (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu
12 (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi
13 (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose
14 (Enugu) H. E. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
15 (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman
16 (Gombe) H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo
17 (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu
18 (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido
19 (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi
20. (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali
21 (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema
22 (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San
23. (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idris
24 (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje
25 (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, CON
26. (Nasarawa) H. E. Mike Abdul
27 (Niger) Prof. Jerry Gana
28 (Ogun) Hon. Daisi Akintan
29. (Ondo) Dr. Omotayo Dairo
30 (Osun) Prof. Adewale Oladipo
31 (Oyo) Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola
32 (Plateau) H. E. Jonah David Jang
33 (Rivers) Rt. Hon. Austin Opara
34 (Sokoto) H. E. Attahiru Bafarawa
35 (Taraba) H. E. Darius Ishaku
36 (Yobe) Alh. Adamu Maina Waziri
37 (Zamfara) H. E. Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau
The Committee will be inaugurated as follows:
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time : 11:00AM
Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja