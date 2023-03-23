PDP Sets Up Katsina State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the composition of the Katsina State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Katsina State chapter for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

The Members of the Katsina State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1. Dr. Abdulrahman Usman – Chairman

2. Hon. Nura Shehu Giwa – Member

3. Hon. Haruna Jami – Member

4. Lawal I Safana – Member

5. Sanusi Audu Fari- Member

6. Nura Ahmadu Kurfi – Member

7. Sani Abdullahi Daba – Member

8. Magajiya Lawal Matazu – Member

9. Ado Dan Turai – Member

10. Hon. Hamza Yunusa Jibia – Member

11. Abdulhamid Danbatta – Member

12. Aisha Medinat Ibrahim- Member

13. Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid – Secretary.

The NWC then urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in Katsina State to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead.