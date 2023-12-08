PDP Senator Austin Akobundu Wins Again at Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal has affirmed its judgment declaring Senator Austin Akobundu representing Abia Central Senatorial District as the authentic winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election in the Senatorial District

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja today dismissed the application filed by Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party, seeking the Court of Appeal to review and reverse its earlier Judgment wherein it declared Senator Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly elected Senator for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court threw out the application and awarded a cost of N5 million to be paid by Darlington Nwokocha to Senator Akobundu.