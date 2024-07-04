PDP Says Ighodalo Remains Flagbearer in Edo Polls

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has addressed the Federal High Court’s decision to nullify Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy for the upcoming governorship election. The court’s ruling invalidated Ighodalo’s nomination for the September 21 election.

Anthony Aziegbemi, the state chairman of the PDP, responded to the judgment in a statement released to journalists in Benin City on Thursday. He asserted that the court’s decision would not impact Ighodalo’s candidacy.

Aziegbemi called for calm among party members and supporters, urging them to remain resolute and assuring them that there was no cause for alarm.

The statement read: “PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo.

“We urge our teaming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm”, he said.