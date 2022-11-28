PDP Refers Imo Presidential Campaign Council List for Review

Following enquiries by Party members on the decision reached at the interactive meeting between the NWC and critical Stakeholders in the Imo State Chapter of the Party held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the National Secretariat Abuja, the PDP stateS as follows;

The meeting deliberated on and resolved important issues within the Imo State Chapter of the Party. In attendance were the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, former governors, H.E Achike Udenwa and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, members of the State Working Committee, serving and former National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the State Elder’s Committee and other key Stakeholders from Imo State.



After an extensive deliberation, the meeting resolved as follows:

That all matters relating to the Governorship Primary election in Imo State should be suspended until after the 2023 general elections.



That the purported suspension of some Local Government Chapter Chairmen in the State is null and void.

That no member of the Party should be suspended, sanctioned, intimidated or victimized on account of legitimate and lawful democratic expression or association within the ambit of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.

That the list for the Imo State Chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council should be referred to the National Presidential Campaign Council for review to ensure greater inclusiveness of Party members in Imo State in compliance with the guideline set up by the Party.