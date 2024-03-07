PDP Organizes Public Lecture to Boost Women’s Participation in Politics

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2024, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken strides to foster increased involvement of women and girls in political leadership within Nigeria.

Led by the National Woman Leader, Hon. Amina Divine Arong, the PDP has organized a public lecture under the theme “Supporting Women and Girls in Political Leadership.” Scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, the event aims to galvanize efforts towards enhancing female representation in the political landscape of the country.

Set to unfold at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, the program promises to be insightful, featuring two keynote addresses delivered by prominent advocates for women’s participation in political spheres across Nigeria.

The initiative underscores the PDP’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity in governance, recognizing the invaluable contributions women and girls offer to the nation’s democratic process.

With a starting time of 10 am, the public lecture signifies a proactive step towards addressing systemic barriers and empowering women to assume leadership roles within political institutions.