PDP NWC Seeks Fresh Elections in 25 Rivers Constituencies

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct elections in the constituencies of the 25 lawmakers that dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State.

The call was made at the NWC’s 580th meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, which thoroughly reviewed the state of the PDP in Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The resolution reached says, “That the Party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action.

“That the Party officially demand that INEC should within the Constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“That the PDP will take every step necessary and available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever.”