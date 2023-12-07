PDP NWC Rejects Suspension of Imo Chairman Charles Ugwu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the suspension of the Chairman of the Imo State Chapter of the Party, Charles Ugwu.

The NWC took the decision at its 579th meeting on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, declaring the suspension as null and void and of no effect.

In a statement signed by its Spokesman, Debo Ologbodiyan, the NWC sated that the suspension was not consistent with laid down rules and the provisions of the Constitution of the party (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and teeming supporters of our Party in Imo State to be guided accordingly.

“The NWC enjoins all Party members in Imo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party,” the statement read in part.