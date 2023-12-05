Politics

PDP NWC Orders Withdrawal of All Intra-party Litigations

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.

The directive was issued at its 578th meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after the NWC thoroughly reviewed the state of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “This decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the Party.

“The NWC urges all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic Party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI). The successful candidate will be announced in due course.”

