PDP NWC Meeting Backs Ayu As Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has issued a communique of the Interactive Meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) with Former National Publicity Secretaries, Zonal/ States Publicity Secretaries and other Stakeholders held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at its National Secretariat, Abuja.

During the meeting, a vote of confidence was passed on the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, amid demand from aggrieved members for him to step down.

After a very comprehensive session, the meeting of former and serving spokespersons of the Party resolved as follows;

“Restates confidence in the National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee (NWC) in running the affairs of the Party.

“Restates confidence in the capacity, experience and competence of H.E Atiku Abubakar to rescue, redirect and rebuild this country to earn the respect of the International Community.

“We believe that only the PDP under the leadership of H.E Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to protect and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians as well as rebuild the economy of the nation in such a manner as to put food on the table.

“We commit to remain loyal and integral in the mission of the PDP to make all sacrifices necessary to achieve success in Rescuing, Redirecting and Rebuilding our nation from the misrule of the APC.”