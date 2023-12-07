PDP NWC Approves New Officers for Kwara Exco

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of new officers to fill vacant positions in the Kwara State Executive of the Party.

According to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision was taken at the party’s 579th meeting on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The new Kwara State Chapter officers are:

Hon. Idris Mudashiru Kenken – State Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode – State Secretary

Princess (Hon.) Ramat Segilola Abdulkadir – State Woman Leader

Mr. Olusegun Olusola Samuel – State Publicity Secretary

The NWC also received copies of two separate letters of apology by the suspended Kwara State Youth Leader, Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud addressed to the Acting National Chairman and the Kwara State Chairman respectively. The NWC, after consideration of the letters of apology, approved the reinstatement of the Youth Leader from suspension.

The NWC urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party in Kwara State to remain united and continue to uphold the values of the PDP as a democratic Party.