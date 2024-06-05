PDP Not in Merger Talks with Another Political Party – Spokesman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated for the umpteenth time that the party is not engaged in any merger, fusion or amalgamation talks with any other political party or interest.

The NWC said this after its 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologbondiyan.

The statement partly read, “While the PDP, as a truly people’s Party, is open and welcoming to all Nigerians including our former members who left for other parties, we state that our Party remains strong and formidable, capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in our country.

“The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our Party in the ongoing Party Membership Drive in all the Electoral Wards across the country; which further confirms that the PDP remains the Party of choice for the majority of Nigerians.

“The public, teeming members of our great Party, Democracy Institutions and of course the International Community should therefore disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political Party as such is not in the contemplation of our great Party.”