PDP Needs To Produce President For Me To Succeed – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has he needs to have a president from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the federal level to enable him deliver on his mandate.

He said to make his party’s victory at state level complete, the party needed to win at federal level.

He said this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Osun State Chapter of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

In his words, “Our victory at the governorship election will be incomplete unless we deliver at the federal level.

“As your Governor in Osun state, I need a President of our party at the federal level to support me as I deliver our five point agenda to the good people of Osun State.

“An Atiku Presidency will strengthen our state and assist us to surmount the many challenges facing state governance.”

Adeleke posited that an Atiku presidency is necessary because the PDP presidential candidate has the most updated, relevant and responsive manifesto among all presidential contenders.

“His plan for Nigeria fits into the aspirations of Osun people for restructuring of the federation, for local government autonomy, for anti-corruption, for better infrastructure, for national unity in diversity and for good governance.

“Our votes must go for Atiku Abubakar because he is the most tested and trusted with sterling records of performance in and out of government.

“A combination of Atiku Abubakar and Dr Okowa at the presidency will take Nigeria to a prosperous level locally and internationally.”