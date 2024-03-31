PDP Mourns Ex-Kwara Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kisira

The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the passing of a distinguished leader, an elder statesman and former Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Elder Peter Kisira who breathed his last today at the ripe age of 74.

In a condolence statement signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the Party expressed her deepest grief over the demise of a true democrat and outstanding public servant.

“Elder Kisira’s contributions to the unity, stability, and progress of Kwara State are indelible marks that will be remembered for generations to come.

“Elder Peter Kisira was not only a patriotic leader but also an epitome of excellence in all his endeavours. His unwavering commitment to the unity, stability, and progress of Kwara State has left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness.

“Our Party commiserates with the family of the deceased, the people of Baruten LGA, the Kwara state government, as well as his numerous friends and associates. We stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time, offering our prayers and support.

“As we bid farewell to a great man, we pray that the Almighty God grants eternal repose to his soul and grants fortitude to his family and the entire nation to bear this irreparable loss.