PDP Losing Sense Of Direction – Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said it is contemptuous of the Peoples Democratic Party to take disciplinary action against him when a Court orders barring such exists.

The PDP, in a statement on Thursday, referred Ortom to the disciplinary committee over anti-party activities.

The party also suspended former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim.

Reacting, Ortom, through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikur, said “the national leadership of our great party is losing its sense of direction”.

He added, “Instead of the leadership to sit back and think of ways of how to rebuild the party from the ruins of the defeat from the just concluded elections, they are going about chasing imaginary shadows.

“In any case, the first person the party should refer to the disciplinary committee should be the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The national chairman lost his polling unit, lost his ward, local government, and even the state.”