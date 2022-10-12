PDP Ignoring Five Govs Discouraging – Nnamani

A frontline Senator, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East) has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) leadership that it is discouraging to ignore five of its Governors as it commenced presidential campaigns for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Senator Nnamani; a two time former Governor of Enugu state from 1999- 2007 said it is sheer arrogance on the part of the party leadership to ignore a critical group of five sitting Governors.

Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) and their supporters were conspicuously absent at the Atiku Abubakar/ Ifeanyi Okowa flagged off presidential campaigns in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Monday.

Senator Nnamani frowned at the development, saying that the party leadership should have done more in a give and take manner to carry the aggrieved party faithful along .

He said: “ Today, I go on record in total condemnation of the treatment of the five governors mostly from the southern states within the PDP. The Governors are our leaders and their humiliation rubs off on all of us”.

Senator Nnamani recalled that state Governors were not treated with ignominy during his days .

He cautioned against erecting parallel structures in the five Governors’ states stressing that “politics is local and the folks from these affected states parading with the PDP leadership will not deliver their polling booths without the Governors.

“Without the involvement of the Governors that are our leaders , these mere cheer leaders and feel good political operatives cannot deliver.

“ They can drag themselves from their home states to Abuja. Some are Abuja permanent residents. They dress the meetings and Colour the rallies, but that is what it is , political colour dressing “.