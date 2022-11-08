PDP Holds Presidential Rally In Borno Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Wednesday holds its presidential rally in Borno State.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The event will be holding at Ramay Square, with all party faithful urged to be present to support the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, to recover the nation.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all elected PDP Governors, Members of the PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of the PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Borno State Presidential Campaign Rally.”

Also, Atiku is expected to engage relevant stakeholders in Borno at a town hall meeting today.