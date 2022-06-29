PDP Has Treated Wike Badly, Says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the Peoples Democratic Party to go and beg his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

According to him, the PDP has treated Wike badly despite his effort for the part.

This is as he revealed that Wike was the one who ensured he returned to the PDP after he was treated badly

Ortom made the claim when he appeared on Arise TV on Wednesday.

“Why do you just send calls to Wike, you should have to go to him,” Ortom said.

“When people left the party, Wike was on ground. It was Wike that brought me back to PDP when I was treated unjustly.

“He brought me back to PDP in 2015. You have treated Wike badly. The party and national level should go to him and appeal to him. He came second to Atiku.”