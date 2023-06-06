PDP Has Given APC Chance To Repent Of Sins – Wike

In a candid live media chat held in Port Harcourt, the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, delivered a compelling message to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Wike, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his belief that the APC should view their current tenure as an opportunity to rectify their past mistakes and make amends for the grievances inflicted upon Nigerians.

During the media chat, Wike shared his insights on the zoning policies implemented by the current administration. He criticized his own party, the PDP, for prioritizing numerical advantages over adhering to their zoning principles.

According to Wike, this deviation from their established zoning strategy resulted in their loss in the February 25 presidential election, ultimately granting the APC the chance to emerge victorious.

“APC should be jubilating that God has given them an opportunity at the cost of PDP. God gave APC the opportunity to repent from the sins they committed against Nigerians,” Wike said.

Speaking further, Wike expressed his admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s adherence to the established zoning formula, dismissing allegations of a “Muslim agenda” surrounding the choice of his vice-president. Wike confidently asserted that such claims were mere political tactics employed by unproductive politicians.

The president and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, faced scrutiny due to their shared religious background, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced them as the winners of the election, reinforcing the legitimacy of their victory.

Wike issued a stern caution to critics within the APC, urging them to rally behind President Tinubu instead of hindering his administration.

“God gave them this opportunity now and they want to bungle it again by bringing in crisis,” he said.

“If Mr President doesn’t have a smooth administration, at the end of the day, who suffers? Is it not Nigerians? Let us believe that we are all one, let us give everyone a sense of belonging.”