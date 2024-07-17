PDP Governors to Uphold LG Autonomy

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum says it believes in the efficacy of the local government system which ensures that governance is brought closer to the people as provided for in the constitution.

The forum promises to continue to support the autonomy of the Local Governments as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was part of a resolution reached st its meeting on Enugu on Wednesday.

Part of the communique read, “Forum holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem, and is committed to obedience to court orders. However, the Forum urges that implementation of the court decision must be done in a manner that does not create a trust deficit between the federal governments and sub-national governments while also ensuring that the system does not suffer.”