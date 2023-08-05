PDP Governors Caution FG Against War With Niger

Governor of Bauchi State and the head of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government not to engage in any form of war with the Republic of Niger.

In a statement he issued, Mohammed said the PDP governors advocated for dialogue as the solution to the situation following the coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

This was the deliberation reached by the PDP governors after their meeting on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “I believe that Nigerians and Niger are united, and I urge the FG to insinuate diplomatic approaches to strengthen our cordial relationship. This will further the economic growth and development of our two African nations.

“As a Forum, we pledge to continue to provide Nigerians with exemplary leadership, good governance, and the dividends of democracy. We are also focused on introducing policies that will assuage the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“On the political front, we are in a fit state with preparations to ensure our Party’s success in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi states.

“I call on the electorate to rally behind candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a better life.

“In our meeting, we emphasized the need for party discipline and reiterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage.

“We are clear that no individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of our party and its processes.”

In attendance at the meeting were governors under the umbrella of the PDP, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, and other bigwigs of the party.