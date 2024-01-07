PDP G5 Will Support Tinubu – Ortom

Former governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom has said the members of the PDP G5 will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The members of the PDP G5 include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Ortom said, “If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years. So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rule us for eight years?” he asked,